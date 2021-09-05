The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts hosted more than 250 young artists June 27-July 17 at the University of Kentucky.
Students returned this year to the in-person learning model that is a benchmark of the GSA experience after the program was offered online during last summer’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their three-week stay, student artists from 43 counties participated in daily seminars, master classes, lectures and hands-on workshops. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.
Graduates from Warren County included Savanna Brooks, Greenwood High School, (Vocal Music); Ashtyn Browning, Bowling Green High School, (Drama); Emma Christian, BGHS, (Creative Writing); Joshua Criswell, Greenwood, (Vocal Music); Maya Ganesh, BGHS, (Vocal Music); Samuel Garvin, BGHS, (Visual Art); Bray Jacobs, Greenwood, (Drama); Natalie Lewis, South Warren High School, (Visual Art); Kamryn Lin, Greenwood, (Visual Art); David Marquez, Greenwood, (Visual Art); Bella Norman, Gatton Academy, (Instrumental Music); Emina Rastoder, BGHS, (Architecture + Design); Arivumani Srivastava, Gatton Academy, (Creative Writing); Nathaniel Tooley, BGHS, (Vocal Music); and Eric Xing, South Warren, (Instrumental Music).