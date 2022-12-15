Three students at Bowling Green High School and a Gatton Academy student have been invited to represent Kentucky at the American Junior Academy of Science.
Leah Groves, Kathryn Harris and Elek Olson of Bowling Green High And Sierra Durkee of the Gatton Academy gave their presentations at the Kentucky Junior Academy of Science meeting, which was held in November at Morehead State University.
Scientists who rated presentations said the students’ presentations earned a spot in the top tier, giving them an opportunity along with three other Kentucky high school students to serve as Kentucky delegates at the American Junior Academy of Science meeting in Washington D.C. in March, 2023.
Attending the Washington D.C. meeting gives students opportunities to share their research with others in the national academy, receive feedback and encouragement from scientists and become inductees in the American Junior Academy of Science.
Groves’ research presentation focused on "Boundary Delineation of the Great Onyx Groundwater Basin, Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky."
Harris’ research presentation centers on "Evaluating Methods for Underground River Discharge Measurements in Mammoth Cave National Park."
Olson’s research presentation is on "In-Cave Groundwater Tracing in the Great Onyx Groundwater Basin, Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky."
Durkee’s research presentation focuses on "Identification of toxic bacteriophage gene products."
