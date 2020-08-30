Several area students graduated from Eastern Kentucky University at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.
They are Alexander Bruno and Todd Stamps, both of Scottsville; Alisha Buchanan of Glasgow; Tristan Garner of Brownsville; Macie Thomason of Russellville; Cynthia Baker, Stephanie Brown, Keely King, Rachel Sunderlin and Courtney Bernado, all of Bowling Green; and Bryce Phillips of Smiths Grove.
