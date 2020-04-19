Several area students graduated from Eastern Kentucky University on Dec. 13, 2019.
They are Irisbel Alexis Mitchell, Katelynn Michelle Willingham and Amanda Dawn Spears, all of Scottsville; Joshua Aaron Doyle and Anna Kate Davidson, both of Glasgow; Molly Brooke Ferguson of Franklin; and Andrew Christopher Cobb and Abigail Mackenzie Tuck, both of Bowling Green.
