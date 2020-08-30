Two area students were named Dean's Award recipients at Eastern Kentucky University for the spring 2020 semester.
They are Rachel Marsh, a junior from Scottsville, and Kathleen Conrad, a junior from Bowling Green.
To earn a Dean's Award, students must achieve dean's list honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. To achieve dean's list honors, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 grade-point average and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75.
