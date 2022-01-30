Several area students were named to the dean's and president's lists at Owensboro Community & Technical College for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean's list: Mariah Randall and Kari Ann Young of Allen County; Gabe Aaron McFadyen and Kara N. McFadyen of Butler County; and Leah Gregory and Brian L. Hudnall of Logan County.

President's list: Chase O'Brien Farley of Barren County and Lindsay Scott McCombs of Edmonson County.

To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average while successfully completing 12 hours or more of course work and part-time students who are enrolled in three to 11 credit hours must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5. To be named to the president's list, a full-time student must earn all As in at least 12 hours of course work.

