Several area students were named to the dean's list at Bellarmine University for the spring 2021 semester.
They are Erica Dunne, senior psychology major, Greenwood High School; Olivia Johnson, junior theology major, Bowling Green High School; Katrina Powell, senior biology major, Greenwood; Avery Witcher, senior biochemistry and molecular biology major, Greenwood; Trey Grevious, senior communication major, Warren Central High School; Meredith Crane, senior business administration major, Glasgow High School; Meagan Shirley, senior accounting major, Glasgow High School; Chelsea York, senior business administration major, Barren County High School; Pedro Bradshaw, senior communication major, Russellville High School; and Will Tyree, senior biochemistry and molecular biology major, Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must receive a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.