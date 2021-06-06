Several area students were named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Campbellsville University.
They are Alaysha Burnett of Cave City, Ty Cunningham of Oakland, Bethany Davis of Glasgow, Karleigh Delk of Glasgow, Shelby Garmon of Glasgow, Madison Gregory of Franklin, Maiya Henderson of Bowling Green, Chance Lucas of Brownsville, Jasmine Matthews of Glasgow, Andrew McWhorter of Smiths Grove, Cheyenne Nash of Russellville, Bailey Pedigo of Austin, Alexandra Rhoton of Adolphus, Sarah Sutton of Scottsville, Gabriela Torres of Cave City, Aubree Turner of Cave City, Aleea Whitmire of Auburn, Brevon Whitney of Bowling Green, Ryley Whitney of Scottsville and Chase Wilson of Scottsville.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99.