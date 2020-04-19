Several area students were named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Eastern Kentucky University.
They are Rachel McKenzie Marsh of Scottsville; Logan Harold Hardcastle of Adolphus; Jodie Bren Powell, Anna Kate Davidson, Anne Calloway Kinsman, Travis N. Pendygranft, Caroline Asher Kinsman, Natalie Kate Gray, Anthony Neal Thompson, Dulce M. Sanchez and Garland K. Gilliam, all of Glasgow; Alyia Kaye Maulden and Brayden Zachary Wilson, both of Cave City; Dana Katherine Newland of Morgantown; Savanna Lynn Schwartz of Foster; Kira Kristine Lowe of Russellville; Keely Amber King, Patrick Fischer, Abigail Mackenzie Tuck, John Ryan Cherry, Matthew A. Yonts, Rachel Ashley Sunderlin, Drew Robinson Loiars and Kristin D. Keown, all of Bowling Green; and Bryce McCarty Phillips of Smiths Grove.
To be named to the Dean's List, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade-point average. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 and students attempting 12 hours must earn a 3.75.
