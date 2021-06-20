Several area students were named to the dean's and president's lists at Freed-Hardeman University for the spring 2021 semester.
They are Abigail Gaines of Brownsville, president's list; Jacob England of Smiths Grove, dean's list; Siera Hagan of Bowling Green, dean's list; Macy Matthews of Glasgow, dean's list; Emily Perkins of Glasgow, dean's list; and Clay Wagoner of Bowling Green, dean's list.
To be named to the president's list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade-point average. Students on the dean's list must have a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.