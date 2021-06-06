Several area students were named to the spring 2021 president's list at Campbellsville University.
They are Scarlett Birge of Park City, Aimee Bracken of Russellville, Madison England of Scottsville, Savannah Gregory of Scottsville, Shunsuke Morosa of Glasgow, Randal Parmley of Park City, Isaac Powell of Auburn, Kayleigh Smith of Smiths Grove, Jeffrey Steele of Russellville, Emma Steff of Roundhill, Molly Ward of Bowling Green, Timothy Whitmire of Auburn, Princess Willhite of Russellville, Cortney Withrow of Glasgow and Meredith Woods of Bowling Green.
To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.