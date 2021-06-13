Several area students were named to the president's list at University of the Cumberlands for the spring 2021 semester.
The are Katharine Cranor of Bowling Green, Holly Ellis of Bowling Green, Jacob Elmore of Glasgow, Jennifer Holman of Franklin, Miranda Jones of Brownsville, Abby Lacefield of Bowling Green, Denishia Morris of Morgantown, Shelby Pinet of Brownsville and Jacqueline Rippy of Scottsville.
To be eligible for the president's list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
All students who are named to the president's list are automatically listed on the dean's list as well, since the dean's list requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.