Several area students were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Eastern Kentucky University.
They are Rachel Marsh, a junior from Scottsville; Jodie Powell, a junior from Glasgow; Alisha Buchanan, a senior from Glasgow; Alison Cambron, a senior from Glasgow; Briana Brooks, a senior from Glasgow; Alyia Maulden, a senior from Cave City; Anne Kinsman, a senior from Glasgow; Travis Pendygraft, a sophomore from Glasgow; Caroline Kinsman, a sophomore from Glasgow; Natalie Gray, a senior from Glasgow; Anthony Thompson, a sophomore from Glasgow; Dulce Sanchez, a junior from Glasgow; Garland Gilliam, a senior from Glasgow; Brayden Wilson, a sophomore from Cave City; Tristan Garner, a senior from Brownsville; Sawyer Sims, a senior from Mammoth Cave; Cynthia Baker, a senior from Bowling Green; Stephanie Brown, a senior from Bowling Green; Keely King, a senior from Bowling Green; John Cherry, a junior from Bowling Green; Matthew Yonts, a senior from Bowling Green; Kathleen Conrad, a junior from Bowling Green; Kaitlyn Lewis, a junior from Bowling Green; Bryce Phillips, a senior from Smiths Grove; Rachel Sunderlin, a senior from Bowling Green; Kaeli Mabe, a sophomore from Bowling Green; Shandon Degner, a sophomore from Bowling Green; Kaelyn Agnew, a senior from Alvaton; and Annabelle Ford, a senior from Bowling Green.
To achieve dean's list honors, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade-point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75.
