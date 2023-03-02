Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Warren County Area Technology Center hosted this year’s Region 5, Skills USA competition on Feb. 24.
Region 5 schools include Barren County Area Technology Center (ATC), Butler County ATC, Franklin-Simpson Career and Technical Center, Hart Co. ATC, Logan County ATC (Russellville and Logan Co.), Monroe County ATC (Metcalfe & Monroe Co.) and the Warren County ATC (BG City, Edmonson County, and Warren County).
The events involved competitive activities in a variety of occupational skill and leadership areas. Occupational skills include the building trades, automotive technology, electrical/electronics, information technology services and welding fabrication. Other competitions are outstanding Skills USA chapter, community service, and talent.
Winners at the local events will move on to state and national levels and may be eligible for scholarship opportunities at SKYCTC. First, second and third place winners in the contest will receive a gold, silver, or bronze Skills USA medallion.
The contests are organized by and run through a partnership of industry, labor and education. More than 5,500 students from all states advance and compete in the national event.
Medalists at this year's competition are:
Architectural Drafting (CAD): Gold (1st place) Macy Lockhart, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Mason Bunch, Barren County ATC.
Automotive MLR: Gold (1st place) Mason Hale, Monroe County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Kayden Eldridge, Monroe County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Haydn Winders, Logan County ATC
Automated Manufacturing (Team of 3): Gold (1st place) Thomas Dennison, Jackson Taylor, Landon Wilkerson, Barren County ATC
Automotive Service Technology: Gold (1st place) Daylan Lawrence, Logan County ATC; (Silver 2nd place) Colton Baird, Warren County ATC; (Bronze 3rd place) Andrew Putman, Warren County ATC
Cabinet Making: Gold (1st place) Jasper Petzak-Arnold, Monroe County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Caleb Coleman, Warren County ATC
Carpentry: Gold (1st place) Hayden Satterly, Franklin Simpson ATC; Silver (2nd place) Brenton Rollen, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Hardin Deweese, Franklin Simpson ATC
Carpentry I: Gold (1st place) Ethan Cardwell, Butler County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Gunnar Hodgeq, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Duncan Curry, Warren County ATC
Computer Programming: Gold (1st place) Miles Crane, Barren County ATC
Construction Tool ID: Gold (1st place) Breanna Howard, Butler County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Preston Wells, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Collin Rogers, Barren County ATC
Customer Service: Gold (1st place) Aspen Exell, Logan County ATC; Diesel Equipment Technology; Gold (1st place) Connor Thompson, Hart County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Dalton Rucker, Hart County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Tanner Carter, Barren County ATC
Electrical Construction Wiring: Gold (1st place) Caleb Janes, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Conlee Thomas, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Gavin Wilson, Monroe County ATC
HVAC: Gold (1st place) Joshua Matteson, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Aaron Spears, Barren County ATC; Bonze (3rd place) Mason Turner, Barren County ATC
Industrial Motor Control: Gold (1st place) Timothy Crowe, Monroe County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Riley Druen, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) James Harper, Barren County ATC
Photo Art Display: Gold (1st place) Wyatt Redding, Logan County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Jasmine Slack, Franklin Simpson ATC
Pin Design: Gold (1st place) Julie Johnson, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Peyton Scott, Franklin Simpson ATC
Precision Machining Technology: Gold (1st place) Tyler Hagan, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Jaden Durham, Logan County ATC
Quiz Bowl: Gold (1st place) Tyler Hagan, Abigail Harper, Emma Murry, Taylor Strange, Landon High, and Hannah Whitehouse, Barren County ATC
Related Technical Math; Gold (1st place) Hannah Whitehouse, Barren County ATC
Technical Drafting CAD: Gold (1st place) Madelynn Dooley, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Cole Poynter, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Landon Burchett , Logan County ATC
Transportation Tool ID: Gold (1st place) Wesley Benningfield, Hart County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Kylie Hudson, Barren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Logan Talley, Warren County ATC
T-Shirt Design: Gold (1st place) Julie Johnson, Barren County ATC
Web Design (Team of 2): Gold (1st place) Leah Somerville and Ashlyn Barrera, Barren County ATC
Welding: Gold (1st place) Blake Inglis, Butler County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Evan Blythe, Warren County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Jacob Smith, Logan County ATC
Welding 1: Gold (1st place) Patrick Bearden, Warren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Jack Smith, Hart County ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Jacob Thompson, Monroe County ATC
Welding Fabrication (Team of 3): Gold (1st place) Team of: Tucker Miles, Konner Walters, Connor Gibson, Hart County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Team of: Daniel Boles, Jacob England, Christian Summers, Franklin Simpson ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Team of: Shawn Green, Kaden McMurtry, Jordan Hester, Monroe County ATC
Welding Sculpture: Gold (1st place) Taryn Hicks, Barren County ATC; Silver (2nd place) Kinley Cummings, Franklin Simpson ATC; Bronze (3rd place) Abbigail Hiser, Barren County ATC