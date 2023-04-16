Morrison recognized by SKYCTC as Outstanding High School Educator

Melanie Morrison (center) was awarded the Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College 2023 High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award.

 submitted

Melanie Morrison, a senior counselor at Bowling Green High School, was announced as the southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College 2023 High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient during a surprise event at Bowling Green High School attended by students and fellow counselors.

Recommended for you