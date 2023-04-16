Melanie Morrison, a senior counselor at Bowling Green High School, was announced as the southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College 2023 High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient during a surprise event at Bowling Green High School attended by students and fellow counselors.
Established by the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, the Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.
“Before, during, and after Community College Month, high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace, and community,” said SKYCTC President and CEO Dr. Phillip Neal. “In that spirit, the Pathfinder Award recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond to empower the next generation. Thanks to Melanie Morrison’s exemplary efforts, countless students in Bowling Green can follow their dreams and make better-informed decisions about their future.”
In addition to Ms. Morrison, the Pathfinder Award was given to one teacher or counselor from each of the other 15 KCTCS colleges. All total, nearly 250 nominations were submitted, representing every KCTCS college.
Any SKYCTC student, faculty or staff could nominate someone for the Pathfinder Award.
