Bowling Green High School senior Nicholas Martin won the American Legion Post 23 Oratorical Scholarship Contest on Jan. 25 in Bowling Green.
He will represent Post 23 on Feb. 9 in Eddyville at the region contest.
Each contestant gives an eight- to 10-minute oration on the U.S. Constitution and a three- to five-minute speech on a constitutional amendment. The amendment is selected from a random drawing on-site, and contestants have 10 minutes to prepare a speech they deliver without notes.
Martin was awarded a scholarship for his participation.
