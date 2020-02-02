Dayauna Bluett was selected as January Teen of the Month for the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.
Dayauna was chosen because of her kind soul. Staff members describe her as respectful, responsible and resourceful.
When asked why she enjoys coming to the club, Dayauna said, "Because I can get away from everything and clear my mind. I was also able to make friends through the club and keep them throughout school, which has been really cool."
