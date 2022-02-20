Tanner Bowles of Glasgow was named to the 2021 fall Southeastern Conference academic honor roll at the University of Alabama.

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade-point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The fall SEC academic honor roll is based on the 2021 spring, summer and fall terms. Bowles is listed as an offensive lineman on the Crimson Tide football roster. 

Any student-athlete who participates in an SEC championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA sports sponsorship form is eligible for nomination to the academic honor roll.

