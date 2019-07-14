Pvt. Johnathan Buchanan, 18, of Bowling Green, graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at the Marine Corps Depot in Parris Island, S.C., on June 28.
Buchanan successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training as one of the Alpha recruits in training platoon 1052. He will report to Camp LeJeune, N.C., to continue his training to become a military police officer.
He is the son of Steven and Angela Bailey and the grandson of Wallace and Shirley DeVasher.
