Kaycee Bunch of Bowling Green graduated with a master’s degree in applied community development from Future Generations University on June 4. The commencement ceremony was hosted online and at Future Generations University’s campus in Franklin, W.Va.
A recording of Bunch’s speech and the entire proceeding is available at https://youtu.be/-pUsrr7gm14.
Bunch, who is married to Kyle Bunch, is a 2016 graduate of Western Kentucky University; owner of Kaycee Bunch Consulting; and works as Barren River Area Development District’s resiliency planner.