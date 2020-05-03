Olivia Cahill, a senior majoring in meteorology, received the Outstanding Senior in Meteorology Award at Western Kentucky University.
She is among the top students in WKU meteorology program history with regard to initiative, drive, motivation and professional aptitude.
Cahill is incredibly independent and exhibits strong character, hard work and measured successes. Over the years, she elevated her peers, the meteorology program and WKU. She played a key role in shaping the visibility and success of WKU’s operational university and private industry weather service, White Squirrel Weather. She is a strong female role model for anyone studying atmospheric sciences.
