Manuel Carias was chosen as the October Teen of the Month at the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.
Manuel was chosen because he demonstrates great maturity and has become a leader in the club. He recently joined the varsity soccer team and is managing his time wisely.
Manuel always comes to the club with a positive attitude. Staff members and friends said he is a joy to be around.
