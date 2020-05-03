Anne Carlisle, a senior majoring in chemistry, received the Outstanding Chemistry Major Award at Western Kentucky University.
She is finishing her biochemistry major at WKU with a current GPA of 3.94 and is interested in becoming a forensic chemist.
Last summer, Carlisle received a distinguished and competitive FBI Honors Internship at its main laboratory at Quantico, Va.
She gained experience directly related to her major working in the Latent Print Support Unit, which ensures the quality and advancement of the latent print discipline by providing tools, training and support for investigative programs.
