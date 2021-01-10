Amber Carroll of Russellville is Scholar of the Ogden College of Science and Engineering at Western Kentucky University with majors in biology and chemistry.
She is also a graduate of the Mahurin Honors College. She is the daughter of Jennifer Bedel and Doug Carroll.
The Scholar of the College is the baccalaureate degree student in each undergraduate college with the highest cumulative overall grade-point average and a minimum of 60 semester hours earned in residence.
Due to COVID-19 changes, the fall 2020 graduates will be recognized with spring 2021 graduates in commencement celebrations scheduled for the weekend of April 30-May 1.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.