Megan Cary, a senior majoring in architectural science and visual studies, received the Outstanding Senior in Architectural Science Award at Western Kentucky University.
A native of Bowling Green, Cary has worked with Williams Associate Architects since 2015. Her current architectural works explore minimalist and brutalist forms that integrate with their surrounding environments. Studying sculpture in conjunction with architecture has allowed Cary to experiment with form, material and aesthetics in a variety of circumstances. Her work has been featured in juried shows and club events through WKU and the League of Sculptors, respectively.
