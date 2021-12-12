Joanna Coles of Warren County was selected as the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the Year. She was recognized at the KFB annual meeting in Louisville on Dec. 3.
The award recognizes an individual between the ages of the 36 and 49 who demonstrates outstanding advocacy on behalf of agriculture at the local, state and federal level; shows tremendous knowledge of ag issues; exhibits significant engagement in Farm Bureau; and is actively involved in the community.
Coles serves as a special adviser to the Barren River Area Development District, adviser to the Warren County Cattlemen’s Association, adviser to the Warren County Ag Foundation, adviser to Cave Region Agritourism, adviser to the SoKY Marketplace and chair of the Kentucky Association of County Agriculture Agents.
She shares the story of agriculture through radio, television, social media and events. Coles hosts a weekly 30-minute radio show highlighting ag events, market reports and ag policy topics. She also hosts a daily five-minute “Farm and Home” show about ag topic that airs on WBKO-TV. Her Facebook page, Warren County Agriculture, reaches more than 150,000 people. Coles also manages a YouTube channel with educational videos with more than 85,000 views.
Coles was nominated by Warren County Farm Bureau. As the winner of the 2021 award, she will attend the Kentucky Farm Bureau Congressional Tour in Washington in February to meet with members of the Kentucky delegation.