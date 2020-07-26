Caroline Cowles of Rockfield, a biochemistry and molecular biology major, received the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture's Joseph Fleming Memorial Continuing Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
This scholarship is part of the more than $1.7 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.
