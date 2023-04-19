Delaney Daugherty of Morgantown was awarded the Presidential Fellowship Scholarship from Murray State University.
The scholarship includes full tuition, housing and meals for up to four years at the university.
Delaney is the daughter of Ryan and Darla Daugherty and has been accepted into the Honors College at MSU. She plans to pursue a degree in biology on the pre-medical track with a minor in chemistry.
After college, she plans to attend medical school and become a physician.
Delaney has maintained a 4.26 GPA and has a 36 Superscore on the ACT. She served two years on the Kentucky Commissioner of Education’s Student Advisory Council. At school, she is an active member and leader in the FCA, Beta Club, Student Council, Chamber Choir, STEM Club, Academic Team and Yearbook Staff.
Students selected for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship complete a rigorous multi-step application process that includes multiple in-person interviews. During their time at Murray State, recipients of the scholarship are responsible for conducting extensive research projects and serving as leaders in the campus community.
Incoming first-year students who have a 28 ACT composite score minimum (or 1250 SAT verbal and math combined score minimum), along with a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale, are eligible to apply for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship.
