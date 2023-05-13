Dunn and Martin win local oratorical contest
Buy Now

From left: Marie Gamble, Logan County Optimist Club Secretary; Cayden Dunn, Owensboro Noon Optimist Club Champion; Joshua Martin, Logan County Optimist Club Champion; and Clarence Gamble, Logan County Optimist Club President.

Cayden Dunn and Joshua Martin, both of Bowling Green High School, each won local Optimist International Oratorical contests, earning them spots to compete at the Kentucky/West Virginia District Competition.

Recommended for you