The Warren County Farm Bureau Board of Directors announced the winners of Kentucky Farm Bureau County and District Contests that were held virtually this year.
The winner of the Outstanding Youth contest is Colby Dye, son of Amanda and James Dye. He attends South Warren High School.
The talent contest winner was Reagan Lawson, daughter of Belinda and Michael Lawson. She is a student at Warren East High School.
They will represent Warren County at the annual state convention in their respective categories.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.