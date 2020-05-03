Ava Fergerson, a graduate student majoring in psychological sciences, received the Outstanding Psychological Sciences Graduate Student Award at Western Kentucky University.
She is from Bowling Green and graduated with a B.S. in psychological sciences and minor in gender and women’s studies from WKU. After obtaining her master’s degree in psychological sciences in May, Fergerson will start work on her Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. Fergerson has primarily worked under the mentorship of Dr. Amy Brausch, receiving a number of competitive internal and national grants to support her research efforts.
