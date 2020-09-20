Five seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Competition.
They are Sachi Barnaby (Bowling Green High School), Samuel Chang (BGHS), Gloria Huang (South Warren High School), Anmol Sandhu (BGHS) and Jason Zhang (BGHS).
Since the academy’s inception in 2007, a total of 183 students have been named National Merit semifinalists.
