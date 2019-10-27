Corbin Flye was selected as the October club member of the month at the Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green.
Corbin was chosen because of his friendly and outgoing personality. Corbin goes out of his way to make other club members feel special and included. He has an amazing sense of sportsmanship and is shaping up to be a great leader. Staff members often comment on his politeness and kind heart.
