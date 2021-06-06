Four area students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.
They are Hannah Ward of Smiths Grove, a junior child development major; Ella Duryea of Bowling Green, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major; Jaycie Fowlkes of Bowling Green, a senior elementary education major; and Max Guyer of Bowling Green, a sophomore computer science major.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.