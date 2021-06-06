Bowling Green High School seniors Mckenna Twyman, Emma Simpson and Audrey Kries and Gatton Academy/South Warren High School senior Gloria Huang will each receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. The seniors were recommended by local P.E.O. chapters.
Twyman, recommended by Chapter O, is the daughter of Christy and Kory Twyman. She plans to attend Western Kentucky University and major in nursing.
Simpson, recommended by Chapter AH, is the daughter of Rebecca and James Simpson. She will attend WKU in the area of visual art.
Kries, recommended by Chapter AD, is the daughter of Kelly and Shawn Kries. She plans to attend Liberty University in the area of public health.
Huang, recommended by Chapter D, is the daughter of Huanjing Wang and Greg Huang. She will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in computer science and finance.
The Philanthropic Educational Organization program provides scholarships to exceptional high school seniors in the U.S. and Canada. Recipients exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities and community service.