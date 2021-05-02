Four WKU students awarded Critical Languages Scholarships

Four Western Kentucky University students were awarded critical language scholarships that fully fund summer study in intensive language programs.
Jayden Thomas, an international affairs and political science major, will study Japanese in the virtual institute administered by Okayama University in Okayama, Japan. He is a Mahurin Honors College scholar and a participant in the Master of Public Administration Joint Undergraduate/Graduate Program. Thomas, son of Tammy Thomas, is a resident of Glasgow. In pursuit of a career in international public service, he will complete his undergraduate study this spring.
Ryan Richardson, a Chinese, political science and Asian religions and cultures major from Williamsburg, will study Chinese in the virtual institute administered by Shaanxi Normal University in Xi’an, China. He is a Mahurin Honors College scholar and member of the Chinese Flagship Program. Richardson plans to pursue a master’s degree in Asia-Pacific studies in Taiwan, followed by a law degree with concentration in international and Chinese law. Richardson will graduate in May.
Noah Moore, a public relations, Spanish and Arabic major, will study Arabic in the virtual academy administered by the Jordan Language Academy in Amman, Jordan. After graduating in May, the Mahurin Honors College scholar will move to Spain in September to be an English teaching assistant through the Spanish government. Moore, son of Pat and Mary Moore, is from Fort Thomas.
Carolyn Brueggeman, an international affairs, Chinese and Spanish major from Florence, will study Chinese in the virtual institute administered by Shaanxi Normal University. She is a Mahurin Honors College scholar and a member of the Chinese Flagship Program. Brueggeman, the daughter of Teresa and Jack Brueggeman, will graduate in 2023.
The critical language scholarship program, part the U.S. Department of State, includes language instruction and cultural enrichment experiences designed to promote rapid language gains and cultural fluency. Due to health and safety concern, the majority of institutes for 2021 will be offered as virtual programs.