Fourteen local residents completed the 2019 Kentucky Roads Scholars/Road Masters Training Programs.
The combined programs total 95 training hours and serve individuals from local and state transportation agencies as well as private businesses.
These programs and other transportation-related training courses are offered by the Technology Transfer Program of the Kentucky Transportation Center at the University of Kentucky College of Engineering.
Local graduates are Jason Brown, District 3, Simpson County, Roads Scholar; Billy Bunch, District 3, Warren County, Roads Scholar; Wyatt Copas, District 3, Simpson County, Roads Scholar; Charles Gray, City of Bowling Green Public Works, Roads Scholar; Dara Hocker, District 3, Warren County, Road Master; Matt Hughes, District 3, Warren County, Roads Scholar; Brian Jump, District 3, Simpson County, Road Master; Bryon Kinsor, City of Bowling Green Public Works, Roads Scholar; Keith Lockhart, District 3, Warren County, Roads Scholar; James McGuire, District 3, Warren County, Road Master; Christopher Smith, District 3, Warren County, Road Master; Michael Smith, District 3, Warren County, Roads Scholar; Russell Smith, City of Bowling Green Public Works, Roads Scholar; and Bryan Wimpee, District 3, Warren County, Roads Scholar.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.