Jon Jacob Franey of Bowling Green completed the U.S. Navy's nuclear program in Goose Creek, S.C. The 18-month extensive program trains students in the science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation and maintenance of Navy propulsion plants.
The nuclear program consists of fast-paced academics with high standards enforced in all subjects. Students typically spend 40 to 50 hours per week in the classroom with an additional 10 to 35 hours per week of study outside the lecture hours. Subjects include mathematics, physics, nuclear physics, health physics, reactor principles, material science and metallurgy, electrical power theory and generating equipment, thermodynamics, chemistry and nuclear reactor technology.
Franey graduated from Greenwood High School and Western Kentucky University.
He will be assigned to the fast attack submarine USS Asheville and based in Guam.
He is the son of Tom and Donna Franey of Bowling Green.
