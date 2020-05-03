Jessica Garrison, a senior majoring in geology, received the Outstanding Senior in Geology Award at Western Kentucky University.
Garrison graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in the extended track in geology, a minor in water resources and a certificate in geographical information systems.
Her undergraduate research projects studied sediments from ancient Lake Tecopa and the water chemistry of Sólheimajökull Glacier in Iceland, both with a focus on climate modeling. She served as an undergraduate teaching assistant and was the president of the Geology Club the past two years.
