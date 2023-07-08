The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University was named one of eight organizations to receive a collective $100,000 from the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant through the GM Community Impact Grants Program.
The Gatton Academy received $15,000 to support five students participating in summer academic opportunities across Kentucky and the United States.
Through the CIG Program, the Bowling Green Assembly collaborated with GM Corporate Giving to identify programs that are helping to address local issues within the community.
Students benefiting from the awarded funds are pursuing research and engagement opportunities at Mammoth Cave National Park, Brown University and Indiana University in Bloomington.
Recent Gatton graduate Kenyan Wood, also of Caverna High School, and rising Gatton senior Lyla Wood, also of Edmonson County High School, are conducting internships with Mammoth Cave National Park. Wood is working in Communications and Social Media and Lyla Wood is working in Curation and Digital Services.
Two students are spending a portion of their summers in Rhode Island at Brown University. Rising Gatton seniors Sara Nath, also of Larry A Ryle High School, and Vivianna Weaver, also of Garrard County High School, are conducting faculty-mentored research. Nath is developing deep learning models to predict Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis accurately with Dr. Ritambhara Singh of Brown’s Department of Computer Science. Weaver is using zebrafish to examine how exposure to per and polyfluoroalkyl substances affect brain development and seizure susceptibility with Dr. Jessica Plavicki of Brown’s Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.
Rising Gatton senior Braeden Patrick, also of Southwestern High School, is working with Gatton alumna Dr. Shelby Rader in Indiana University in Bloomington’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. Patrick is processing and studying the metal concentration in plants harvested from the Bismark Mine in Montana.
GM held a small ceremony in May at the Bowling Green plant with the recipients, Bowling Green Assembly leaders and plant employees to bring awareness to the work of the selected organizations.
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.