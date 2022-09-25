Gatton Academy seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Fifteen seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are Nishchal “Nishu” Anekere (Conner High School) of Hebron; Thorin Bowman (Bardstown High School) of Bardstown; Anna Crimmins (Beechwood High School) of Fort Mitchell; Brody Johnson (Edmonson County High School) of Bee Spring; Hannah Laney (Paul G. Blazer High School) of Ashland; Elena Ley (Randall K. Cooper High School) of Florence; Quinn Miller (Hopkinsville High School) of Hopkinsville; Brian Nguyen (South Warren High School) of Bowling Green; Gabriel Nowaskie (Bardstown High School) of Elizabethtown; Joaquin Santiago Pauig (Corbin High School) of London; Maria Pfeifer (Owensboro Catholic High School) of Owensboro; Armaan Rai (Trinity High School) of Prospect; Carolina Wheeler (Greenwood High School) of Scottsville; Mason Wooldridge (Western Hills High School) of Frankfort; and Eric Xing (South Warren High School) of Bowling Green.
