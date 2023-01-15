A Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science and Greenwood High School senior has been invited to represent Kentucky at the American Junior Academy of Science.
Sierra Durkee of Bowling Green presented her research at the Kentucky Junior Academy of Science meeting in November at Morehead State University.
Scientists who rated presentations placed Durkee in the top tier of students, giving her the opportunity to serve as a Kentucky delegate, along with six other Kentucky students, at the American Junior Academy of Science meeting in Washington, D.C., in March.
Attending the Washington, D.C., meeting gives students opportunities to share their research with others in the national academy, receive feedback and encouragement from scientists and become inductees in the American Junior Academy of Science.
Durkee’s research focuses on “Identification of toxic bacteriophage gene products” and is supervised by Western Kentucky University Department of Biology’s Rodney King.
Durkee plans to continue studying biology and pursue a medical pathway in pathology.
During her time at the Gatton Academy, Durkee has spent significant time completing supervised student research, actively participating in clubs and organizations such as the Kentucky Youth Association and Gatton Academy Medical Association and serving as a Gatton Academy community developer.
The Kentucky Academy of Science is raising money to send the seven eligible students to the Washington, D.C., meeting.
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.