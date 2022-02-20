Mallory Goben of Bowling Green, a culinary arts student at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, recently earned recognition as the Kentucky American Culinary Federation Student of the Year.
The AFC's Kentucky chapter, Louisville-based Bourbon Country Chefs, presented Goben with the award.
Goben dreamed of becoming a chef when she was a little girl cooking and watching Food Network shows with her mom, but a sudden diagnosis of type 1 diabetes in early 2021 gave her the drive to go after her dream. Her focus became making the world of food and sweets more accessible to those with diabetes and helping others with food allergies or dietary restrictions that can prevent them from enjoying tastes others take for granted.
“Being named the culinary student of the year made me realize that all my hard work and passion is real and will carry me further in the world as long as I apply myself and continue to elevate and learn as I progress in the industry,” Goben said. “It also shows me that I am doing what I was meant to.”
In addition to being a full-time student, Goben works at Mission Catering Co. in Franklin and is apprenticing under pastry chef Ines Lopez.
You'll find individual Guest Books with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. . .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with a third-party account or use an existing account with this site. If you do not have an account, Sign up using the Sign Up link on the top right of any page.