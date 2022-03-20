Nora Laughter, a senior at Greenwood High School, has been selected as a winner of a $5,625 National Honor Society scholarship.
The scholarships recognize students who demonstrate support of the four pillars of NHS membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character. One national winner will receive $25,000, while 24 finalists each earn a $5,625 scholarship.
Laughter, a co-leader of the Kentucky Student Voice Team, is an advocate for ensuring students are represented in decision-making processes. When the state's schools received their stimulus funds, she conducted peer interviews and intensive research to understand student's perspectives and communicate them to administrators.
She also co-wrote "The Co-Creating Generation," a case study focused on translating students' powerful insights into concrete suggestions to increase civic engagement in intergenerational partnerships outside of school.
The winners were chosen from nearly 10,000 applicants. The NHS scholarship program is supported by NHS's parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
