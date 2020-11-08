Thomas Hammerstone of Bowling Green was honored during a traditional ring presentation ceremony at The Citadel and joins the thousands of alumni who proudly wear The Citadel ring.
The seniors of the class of 2021 were celebrated Sept. 25 at The Citadel's McAlister Field House. South Carolina Corps of cadets, veterans and active-duty students attended the ceremony.
Attendance at the ceremony was restricted to only ring-eligible seniors due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the event included the same traditions that recipients anticipated for this milestone.
The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, is located in Charleston.
