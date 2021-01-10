Sarah B. Hayter of Bowling Green was inducted into the Beta Upsilon Alpha chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College on Oct. 11.
She is majoring in computer and information systems security and is the daughter of Bob D. Hayter and B. Susan Hayter of Bowling Green.
Phi Theta Kappa, which is headquartered in Jackson, Miss., is the largest honor society in higher education.
