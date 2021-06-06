Riley Hogan of Bowling Green completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in robotics, weapons and control engineering (Honors) and a commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy.
He is a 2017 graduate of Bowling Green High School.
Hogan held leadership positions at the academy as academic corporal, academic sergeant, squad leader, wardroom sergeant and battalion academic officer.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen to be professional officers in the naval service. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
The student body, called the Brigade of Midshipmen, is comprised of about 4,400 students from every state in the union. Each year, about 1,200 men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class.