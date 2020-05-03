Isaac Howard, a senior majoring in chemistry, received the Undergraduate Award in Organic Chemistry at Western Kentucky University.
Howard is an outstanding undergraduate researcher and has been doing research with Dr. Yongming Deng since spring 2018. He was one of the poster session winners at the 2019 WKU Student Research Conference. He is the second author of a publication in Chemical Science. He also presented his research findings at an annual meeting and national conference.
