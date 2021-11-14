Matthew Howerton of Bowling Green was initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Eastern Kentucky University.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. The top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.