Several area students from the 2023 graduating class have earned scholarship money from Independence Bank to continue their post-secondary education.
They are Brock Repsher, Logan County High School, Charles A. Reid Finalist, $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship, $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship; Maitlyn Cassetty, Logan County High School, Logan County
County Community Board Scholarship, $500; Whitney Celsor, Logan County High School, Logan County.
County Community Board Scholarship; AngeDivine Irakiza Senga, South Warren High School, Warren County Community Board Scholarship, $500; Johnathon Foust, Greenwood High School, Charles A. Reid Finalist, $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship and $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship; Keyiyah Brooks, Warren Central High School, Warren County Community Board Scholarship, $500; Madison Stockton, Bowling Green High School, Warren County Community Board Scholarship, $500; and Makenzie Claywell, Warren East High School, Warren County Community Board Scholarship, $500.
Submissions are judged based on essay, high school grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal remarks.
